Standard - Bruges, Genk - Charleroi, Everton - Liverpool...: voici qui commentera les affiches belges et anglaises de ce week-end sur Eleven et VOO

VENDREDI
20h00 - D1B - Bruges U23 - Deinze (EPL1) - Commentateur: Christophe Durant
SAMEDI
Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Jérémie Baise et Thomas Chatelle
16h15 - D1A - Cercle - La Gantoise (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere
18h30 - D1A - Beerschot - Saint-Trond (EPL1) - Commentateur: Benoît Goeders
18h30 - D1A - Malines - Courtrai (EPL2) - Commentateur: Quentin Volvert
20h45 - D1A - Standard - FC Bruges (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Philippe Albert. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro, Alexandre Teklak et Mathieu Istace
20h45 - D1B - Lommel - Westerlo (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benjamin Streber
DIMANCHE
13h30 - D1A - Zulte- Antwerp (EPL1) - Commentateur: Gil Lejeune
16h00 - D1A - Mouscron - Eupen (EPL1) - Commentateur: Quentin Volvert
16h00 - D1B - RWDM - Seraing (EPL2) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere
18h15 - D1A - Genk - Charleroi (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Nordin Jbari. Journaliste bord terrain : Patrick Stein
20h00 - D1B - Lierse - Union (EPL2) - Commentateur: Bernard Bolly
20h45 - D1A - Anderlecht - OHL (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Vincenzo Ciuro et Olivier Doll
LUNDI
20H45 - D1A - Waasland - Ostende (EPL1) - Commentateur : Gil Lejeune
SAMEDI
13h25 - Premier League - Everton - Liverpool (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Bruno Taverne
15h55 - Premier League - Chelsea - Southampton (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Fred Waseige
18h25 - Premier League - Manchester City - Arsenal (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher
20h55 - Premier League - Newcastle - Manchester United (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Hereng
DIMANCHE
12h55 - Premier League - Sheffield - Fulham (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Baptiste Reginster
14h55 - Premier League - Crystal Palace - Brighton (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois
17h25 - Premier League - Tottenham - West Ham (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Daman
20h10 - Premier League - Leicester - Aston Villa (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher
LUNDI
20h55 - Premier League - Leeds - Wolverhampton (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher
Vos réactions
Règles de bonne conduite / Un commentaire abusif? Alertez-nous