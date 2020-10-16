Accueil Sports Football Football belge Division 1A

Standard - Bruges, Genk - Charleroi, Everton - Liverpool...: voici qui commentera les affiches belges et anglaises de ce week-end sur Eleven et VOO

Qui commentera les rencontres du Standard, d'Anderlecht, de Charleroi, ou de Mouscron ce week-end sur les 3 chaînes Eleven Pro League? Voici le dispositif complet prévu tout au long de ce week-end.

Marc Delire commentera les deux affiches du WE : Standard - Bruges et Genk - Charleroi.
VENDREDI

20h00 - D1B - Bruges U23 - Deinze (EPL1) - Commentateur: Christophe Durant

SAMEDI

Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Jérémie Baise et Thomas Chatelle

16h15 - D1A - Cercle - La Gantoise (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere

18h30 - D1A - Beerschot - Saint-Trond (EPL1) - Commentateur: Benoît Goeders

18h30 - D1A - Malines - Courtrai (EPL2) - Commentateur: Quentin Volvert

20h45 - D1A - Standard - FC Bruges (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Philippe Albert. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro, Alexandre Teklak et Mathieu Istace

20h45 - D1B - Lommel - Westerlo (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benjamin Streber

DIMANCHE

13h30 - D1A - Zulte- Antwerp (EPL1) - Commentateur: Gil Lejeune

16h00 - D1A - Mouscron - Eupen (EPL1) - Commentateur: Quentin Volvert

16h00 - D1B - RWDM - Seraing (EPL2) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere

18h15 - D1A - Genk - Charleroi (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Nordin Jbari. Journaliste bord terrain : Patrick Stein

20h00 - D1B - Lierse - Union (EPL2) - Commentateur: Bernard Bolly

20h45 - D1A - Anderlecht - OHL (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Vincenzo Ciuro et Olivier Doll

LUNDI

20H45 - D1A - Waasland - Ostende (EPL1) - Commentateur : Gil Lejeune

SAMEDI

13h25 - Premier League - Everton - Liverpool (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Bruno Taverne

15h55 - Premier League - Chelsea - Southampton (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Fred Waseige

18h25 - Premier League - Manchester City - Arsenal (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher

20h55 - Premier League - Newcastle - Manchester United (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Hereng

DIMANCHE

12h55 - Premier League - Sheffield - Fulham (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Baptiste Reginster

14h55 - Premier League - Crystal Palace - Brighton (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois

17h25 - Premier League - Tottenham - West Ham (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Daman

20h10 - Premier League - Leicester - Aston Villa (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher

LUNDI

20h55 - Premier League - Leeds - Wolverhampton (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher

 
 
