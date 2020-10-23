Accueil Sports Football Football belge Division 1A

Standard - Saint-Trond, Courtrai-Anderlecht, Manchester United - Chelsea...: voici vos commentateurs des affiches du week-end sur Eleven et VOO

Qui commentera les rencontres du Standard, d'Anderlecht, de Charleroi, ou de Mouscron ce week-end sur les 3 chaînes Eleven Pro League? Ainsi qu’en Premier League. Voici le dispositif complet prévu tout au long de ce week-end.

Christine sera à Antwerp - Beerschot.

VENDREDI

20h00 - D1B - Deinze - Westerlo (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benjamin Streber

20h45 - D1A - Courtrai - Anderlecht (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Philippe Albert. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro

SAMEDI

Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Jérémie Baise et Swann Borsellino

16h15 - D1A - Eupen - Malines (EPL1) - ANNULE

18h30 - D1A - Cercle - Mouscron (EPL1) - ANNULE

20h45 - D1A - OHL - FC Bruges (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Quentin Volvert et Thomas Chatelle. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro

20h45 - D1B - RWDM - Lierse (EPL2) - ANNULE

DIMANCHE

13h30 - D1A - Antwerp - Beerschot (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Alex Teklak - Journaliste bord terrain: Christine Schreder

16h00 - D1A - Ostende - Zulte (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere

16h00 - D1B - Union - Bruges U23 (EPL2) - Commentateur: Bernard Bolly

18h15 - D1A - Saint-Trond - Standard (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Benjamin Deceuninck (à confimer) et Olivier Doll. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro

20h00 - D1B - Seraing - Lommel (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benoit Goeders

20h45 - D1A - Charleroi - Waasland (EPL1) - ANNULE

LUNDI

20h00 - D1B - Westerlo - Deinze (EPL2) - Commentateur: Christophe Durant

20H45 - D1A - La Gantoise - Genk (EPL1) - Commentateur : Jérémie Baise

VENDREDI

20h55 - Premier League - Aston Villa - Leeds (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Bruno Taverne

SAMEDI

13h25 - Premier League - West Ham - Manchester City (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois

15h55 - Premier League - Fulham - Crystal Palace (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Hereng

18h25 - Premier League - ManU - Chelsea (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Fred Waseige

20h55 - Premier League - Liverpool - Sheffield Utd (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Daman

DIMANCHE

14h55 - Premier League - Southampton - Everton (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Bruno Taverne

17h25 - Premier League - Wolverhampton - Newcastle (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois

20h10 - Premier League - Arsenal - Leicester (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher

LUNDI

18h25 - Premier League - Brighton - West Brom (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Baptiste Reginster

20h55 - Premier League - Burnley - Tottenham (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher

 
 
