Standard - Saint-Trond, Courtrai-Anderlecht, Manchester United - Chelsea...: voici vos commentateurs des affiches du week-end sur Eleven et VOO

VENDREDI
20h00 - D1B - Deinze - Westerlo (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benjamin Streber
20h45 - D1A - Courtrai - Anderlecht (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Philippe Albert. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro
SAMEDI
Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Jérémie Baise et Swann Borsellino
16h15 - D1A - Eupen - Malines (EPL1) - ANNULE
18h30 - D1A - Cercle - Mouscron (EPL1) - ANNULE
20h45 - D1A - OHL - FC Bruges (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Quentin Volvert et Thomas Chatelle. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro
20h45 - D1B - RWDM - Lierse (EPL2) - ANNULE
DIMANCHE
13h30 - D1A - Antwerp - Beerschot (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Alex Teklak - Journaliste bord terrain: Christine Schreder
16h00 - D1A - Ostende - Zulte (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere
16h00 - D1B - Union - Bruges U23 (EPL2) - Commentateur: Bernard Bolly
18h15 - D1A - Saint-Trond - Standard (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Benjamin Deceuninck (à confimer) et Olivier Doll. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro
20h00 - D1B - Seraing - Lommel (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benoit Goeders
20h45 - D1A - Charleroi - Waasland (EPL1) - ANNULE
LUNDI
20h00 - D1B - Westerlo - Deinze (EPL2) - Commentateur: Christophe Durant
20H45 - D1A - La Gantoise - Genk (EPL1) - Commentateur : Jérémie Baise
VENDREDI
20h55 - Premier League - Aston Villa - Leeds (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Bruno Taverne
SAMEDI
13h25 - Premier League - West Ham - Manchester City (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois
15h55 - Premier League - Fulham - Crystal Palace (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Hereng
18h25 - Premier League - ManU - Chelsea (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Fred Waseige
20h55 - Premier League - Liverpool - Sheffield Utd (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Daman
DIMANCHE
14h55 - Premier League - Southampton - Everton (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Bruno Taverne
17h25 - Premier League - Wolverhampton - Newcastle (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois
20h10 - Premier League - Arsenal - Leicester (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher
LUNDI
18h25 - Premier League - Brighton - West Brom (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Baptiste Reginster
20h55 - Premier League - Burnley - Tottenham (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher
