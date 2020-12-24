Alexandre Boucaut dirigera la rencontre entre l’Antwerp et Charleroi: voici les désignations pour la 19e journée en D1A

La 19e journée de la Jupiler Pro League se jouera samedi et dimanche. Le ’Boxing Day’ sera marqué par le match Standard/Saint-Trond, avec des Liégeois qui doivent se sortir de la crise. Antwerp/Charleroi constituera l’affiche de dimanche, qui propose aussi Anderlecht/Beerschot au menu. Voici les arbitres désignés pour ces rencontres…
Samedi
(14h00) Club Bruges – Eupen : Nathan Verboomen
(16h15) Zulte Waregem – Cercle Bruges : Christof Dierick
(18h30) Courtrai – La Gantoise : Wim Smet
(18h30) Oud-Heverlee Louvain – Ostende : Bert Put
(20h45) Standard – Saint-Trond : Lothar D’Hondt
Dimanche
(13h30) Antwerp – Charleroi : Alexandre Boucaut
(16h00) Genk – Waasland-Beveren : Kevin Van Damme
(18h15) Anderlecht – Beerschot : Nicolas Laforge
(20h45) KV Malines – Mouscron : Jasper Vergoote
Vos réactions
Règles de bonne conduite / Un commentaire abusif? Alertez-nous