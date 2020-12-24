Accueil Sports Football Football belge Division 1A

Alexandre Boucaut dirigera la rencontre entre l’Antwerp et Charleroi: voici les désignations pour la 19e journée en D1A

Neuf rencontres sont au programme de le 19e journée. Voici les arbitres désignés pour ces matches.

Photo News
Photo News

La 19e journée de la Jupiler Pro League se jouera samedi et dimanche. Le ’Boxing Day’ sera marqué par le match Standard/Saint-Trond, avec des Liégeois qui doivent se sortir de la crise. Antwerp/Charleroi constituera l’affiche de dimanche, qui propose aussi Anderlecht/Beerschot au menu. Voici les arbitres désignés pour ces rencontres…

Samedi

(14h00) Club Bruges – Eupen : Nathan Verboomen

(16h15) Zulte Waregem – Cercle Bruges : Christof Dierick

(18h30) Courtrai – La Gantoise : Wim Smet

(18h30) Oud-Heverlee Louvain – Ostende : Bert Put

(20h45) Standard – Saint-Trond : Lothar D’Hondt

Dimanche

(13h30) Antwerp – Charleroi : Alexandre Boucaut

(16h00) Genk – Waasland-Beveren : Kevin Van Damme

(18h15) Anderlecht – Beerschot : Nicolas Laforge

(20h45) KV Malines – Mouscron : Jasper Vergoote

 
 
À la Une du Soir.be
À découvrir sur Le Soir +
  • PHOTONEWS_10896472-159

    Par Xavier Thirion

    Anderlecht

    Anderlecht: Michel Vlap à nouveau dans l’impasse

    Michel Vlap a manifestement épuisé tout son crédit aux yeux de Vincent Kompany. Quelle solution pour le Néerlandais, dans les prochaines semaines ?

  • PHOTONEWS_10882542-067

    Par Cédric Martin

    Charleroi

    Nicolas Penneteau évoque son avenir: «Je veux continuer après mes 40 ans»

    L’année 2021 sera celle du passage à la quarantaine pour Nicolas Penneteau. Le Corse espère que ce ne sera pas la dernière, lui qui a encore « envie de vivre des choses avec ce groupe » carolo qui vient de se relever après une passe délicate. Un creux que le gardien tente d’expliquer, alors qu’il en a fait les frais, goûtant au banc pendant quatre matches avant son retour victorieux contre Anderlecht.

  • PHOTONEWS_10881905-113

    Par Didier Schyns

    Standard

    Maximiliano Caufriez, un roc sur la route du Standard

    Auteur d’un assist et d’un but à Zulte Waregem, Maximiliano Caufriez défiera samedi avec Saint-Trond le Standard, où il a passé quatre ans de formation. Il sera opposé par la même occasion à son cousin, un certain Selim Amallah.

 

Vos réactions

Règles de bonne conduite / Un commentaire abusif? Alertez-nous