Standard - Charleroi, Bruges - Genk, Tottenham - Liverpool...: voici les commentateurs de votre week-end foot sur Eleven et VOO

VENDREDI
20h00 - D1B - Lierse - Bruges U23 (EPL2) - Commentateur: François-Nicolas Sepulchre
20h45 - D1A - Anderlecht - Waasland Beveren (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Patrick Stein et Alexandre Teklak. Interviews bord terrain : Gunter Van Handenhoven
SAMEDI
Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Jérémie Baise et Swann Borsellino
14h00 - Women League - Alost - Standard (EPL1) - Commentatrices : Christine Schreder et Cécile de Gernier
16h15 - D1A - Malines - Eupen (EPL1) - Commentateur: Gil Lejeune
18h30 - D1A - Saint-Trond - Mouscron (EPL1) - Commentateur: Marc Delire
18h30 - D1A - Courtrai - Cercle de Bruges (EPL2) - Commentateur: Grégory Anciaux
20h45 - D1A - Antwerp - Ostende (EPL1) - Commentateur: Quentin Volvert
20h45 - D1B - Deinze - Union (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benjamin Streber
DIMANCHE
13h30 - D1A - FC Bruges - Genk (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Philippe Albert - Journaliste bord terrain: Christine Schreder
16h00 - D1A - Zulte - Beerschot (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere
16h00 - D1B - Westerlo - Seraing (EPL2) - Commentateur: Bernard Bolly
18h15 - D1A - Standard - Charleroi (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Benjamin Deceuninck et Olivier Doll. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro
20h00 - D1B - Lommel - RWDM (EPL2) - Commentateur: Christophe Durant
20h45 - D1A - OHL - La Gantoise (EPL1) - Commentateur: Philippe Hereng
SAMEDI 23 JANVIER
20h55 - Premier League - Aston Villa - Newcastle (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Daman
MARDI 26 JANVIER
18h55 - Premier League - Newcastle - Leeds (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Hereng
18h55 - Premier League - Palace - West Ham (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Baptiste Reginster
21h10- Premier League - West Brom - Manchester City (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Fred Waseige
21h10 - Premier League - Southampton - Arsenal (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher
MERCREDI 27 JANVIER
18h55 - Premier League - Chelsea - Wolverhampton (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Bruno Taverne
18h55 - Premier League - Burnley - Aston Villa (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois
21h10- Premier League - Everton - Leicester (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher
21h10 - Premier League - Manchester United - Sheffield (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Philippe Daman
JEUDI 28 JANVIER
20h45 - Premier League - Tottenham - Liverpool (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Bruno Taverne et Jean-François Rémy
EREDIVISIE
DIMANCHE 24 JANVIER
16h40 - Eredivisie - Feyenoord - AZ Alkmaar (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur: Julien Courtois
