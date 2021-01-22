Accueil Sports Football Football belge Division 1A

Standard - Charleroi, Bruges - Genk, Tottenham - Liverpool...: voici les commentateurs de votre week-end foot sur Eleven et VOO

Qui commentera les rencontres du Standard, d'Anderlecht, de Charleroi, ou de Mouscron ce week-end sur les trois chaînes Eleven Pro League? Ainsi qu’en Premier League et en Eredivisie ? Voici le dispositif complet prévu tout au long de ce week-end.

Marc Delire et Philippe Albert seront à FC Bruges - Genk ce dimanche.
Marc Delire et Philippe Albert seront à FC Bruges - Genk ce dimanche.

VENDREDI

20h00 - D1B - Lierse - Bruges U23 (EPL2) - Commentateur: François-Nicolas Sepulchre

20h45 - D1A - Anderlecht - Waasland Beveren (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Patrick Stein et Alexandre Teklak. Interviews bord terrain : Gunter Van Handenhoven

SAMEDI

Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Jérémie Baise et Swann Borsellino

14h00 - Women League - Alost - Standard (EPL1) - Commentatrices : Christine Schreder et Cécile de Gernier

16h15 - D1A - Malines - Eupen (EPL1) - Commentateur: Gil Lejeune

18h30 - D1A - Saint-Trond - Mouscron (EPL1) - Commentateur: Marc Delire

18h30 - D1A - Courtrai - Cercle de Bruges (EPL2) - Commentateur: Grégory Anciaux

20h45 - D1A - Antwerp - Ostende (EPL1) - Commentateur: Quentin Volvert

20h45 - D1B - Deinze - Union (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benjamin Streber

DIMANCHE

13h30 - D1A - FC Bruges - Genk (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Philippe Albert - Journaliste bord terrain: Christine Schreder

16h00 - D1A - Zulte - Beerschot (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere

16h00 - D1B - Westerlo - Seraing (EPL2) - Commentateur: Bernard Bolly

18h15 - D1A - Standard - Charleroi (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Benjamin Deceuninck et Olivier Doll. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro

20h00 - D1B - Lommel - RWDM (EPL2) - Commentateur: Christophe Durant

20h45 - D1A - OHL - La Gantoise (EPL1) - Commentateur: Philippe Hereng

SAMEDI 23 JANVIER

20h55 - Premier League - Aston Villa - Newcastle (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Daman

MARDI 26 JANVIER

18h55 - Premier League - Newcastle - Leeds (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Hereng

18h55 - Premier League - Palace - West Ham (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Baptiste Reginster

21h10- Premier League - West Brom - Manchester City (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Fred Waseige

21h10 - Premier League - Southampton - Arsenal (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher

MERCREDI 27 JANVIER

18h55 - Premier League - Chelsea - Wolverhampton (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Bruno Taverne

18h55 - Premier League - Burnley - Aston Villa (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois

21h10- Premier League - Everton - Leicester (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher

21h10 - Premier League - Manchester United - Sheffield (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Philippe Daman

JEUDI 28 JANVIER

20h45 - Premier League - Tottenham - Liverpool (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Bruno Taverne et Jean-François Rémy

EREDIVISIE

DIMANCHE 24 JANVIER

16h40 - Eredivisie - Feyenoord - AZ Alkmaar (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur: Julien Courtois

 
 
  • PHOTONEWS_10889080-168(2)

    Par Jonas Bernard

    Standard

    Depuis son but au Mambourg, Nicolas Raskin a déjà bien grandi

    C’est lors du déplacement à Charleroi, le 4 octobre 2020, que Nicolas Raskin, buteur mais pas que, avait pris une nouvelle dimension. Avant de retrouver les Zèbres, focus sur l’ascension du « minot » qui, s’il a encore beaucoup à apprendre, est déjà passé du statut de simple espoir à celui d’élément incontournable au Standard.

  • Jouer à domicile, ce n’est plus aussi facile...

    Par Etienne Pairoux

    Division 1A

    Football: quand le Covid-19 influence le championnat de Belgique

    Une redistribution des points à domicile, une gestion parfois délicate du noyau et un calendrier perturbé par les tests positifs, tels sont les nouveaux ingrédients qui pimentent la saison actuelle.

  • PhotoNews

    Par Maxime Stévenne

    Angleterre

    Crystal Palace: Michy Batshuayi, un an sans marquer en club

    Alors qu’il affiche toujours des statistiques complètement folles avec les Diables rouges, Michy Batshuayi traverse une disette aussi étrange qu’inattendue en club. Totalement muet depuis son passage à Crystal Palace cet été et alors qu’un nouveau concurrent vient d’y débarquer, l’attaquant n’a plus marqué depuis le 25 janvier dernier, en FA Cup, avec Chelsea. À 27 ans et à cinq mois de l’Euro, l’ex-Standardman doit urgemment retrouver la confiance.

 

