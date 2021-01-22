Standard - Charleroi, Bruges - Genk, Tottenham - Liverpool...: voici les commentateurs de votre week-end foot sur Eleven et VOO

Alors qu’il affiche toujours des statistiques complètement folles avec les Diables rouges, Michy Batshuayi traverse une disette aussi étrange qu’inattendue en club. Totalement muet depuis son passage à Crystal Palace cet été et alors qu’un nouveau concurrent vient d’y débarquer, l’attaquant n’a plus marqué depuis le 25 janvier dernier, en FA Cup, avec Chelsea. À 27 ans et à cinq mois de l’Euro, l’ex-Standardman doit urgemment retrouver la confiance.