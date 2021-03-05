Mouscron - Standard, Manchester City - Manchester Utd,...: voici les commentateurs de votre week-end foot à la TV sur Eleven et VOO

VENDREDI 5 MARS
20h00 - D1B - Lierse - Union (EPL2) - Commentateur: Bernard Bolly
20h45 - D1A - Charleroi - Saint-Trond (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Philippe Albert. Interviews bord terrain : Mathieu Istace
SAMEDI 6 MARS
Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Christine Schreder et Thomas Chatelle
16h15 - D1A - Eupen - OHL (EPL1) - Commentateur: Benoit Goeders
18h30 - D1A - Waasland - Beerschot (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere
20h45 - D1A - Antwerp - Courtrai (EPL1) - Commentateur: Grégory Anciaux
20h45 - D1B - RWDM - Deinze (EPL2) - Commentateur: Pierre-Alexis Matton
DIMANCHE 7 MARS
13h30 - D1A - Mouscron - Standard (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Patrick Stein et Alex Teklak - Journaliste bord terrain: Mathieu Istace
16h00 - D1A - FC Bruges - Zulte (EPL1) - Commentateur: Marc Delire
16h00 - D1B - Seraing - Westerlo (EPL2) - Commentateur: Christophe Durant
18h15 - D1A - Anderlecht - Malines (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Benjamin Deceunick et Olivier Doll. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro
20h00 - D1B - Lommel - Club NXT (EPL2) - Commentateur: Maxime Dome
20h45 - D1A - Genk - Cercle (EPL1) - Commentateur: Philippe Hereng
LUNDI 8 MARS
20h45 - D1A - La Gantoise - Ostende (EPL1) - Commentateur: Grégory Anciaux
SAMEDI 6 MARS
13h25 - Premier League - Burnley - Arsenal (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Daman
15h55 - Premier League - Sheffield - Southampton (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois
18h25 - Premier League - Aston Villa - Wolverhampton (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Hereng
20h55 - Premier League - Brighton - Leicester (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Fred Waseige
DIMANCHE 7 MARS
12h55 - Premier League - West Brom - Newcastle (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Baptiste Reginster
14h55 - Premier League - Liverpool - Fulham (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois
17h15 - Premier League - Manchester City - Manchester United (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateurs : Bruno Taverne et Jean-François Rémy
20h10 - Premier League - Tottenham - Crystal Palace (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur: Serge Radermacher
LUNDI 8 MARS
18h55 - Premier League - Chelsea - Everton (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher
20h55 - Premier League - West Ham - Leeds (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur: Baptiste Reginster
MARDI 9 MARS
18h55 - Premier League - Manchester City - Southampton (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Bruno Taverne
VENDREDI 5 MARS
20h30 - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 - Mainz (Eleven 1) - Commentateur: ?
SAMEDI 6 MARS
15h30 - Bundesliga - Fribourg - Leipzig (Eleven 1) - Commentateur: ?
15h30 - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin - Augsbourg (Eleven 3) - Commentateur: ?
18h30 - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund (Eleven 1) - Commentateurs: ?
SAMEDI 6 MARS
16h15 - Liga - Elche - FC Séville (Eleven 3) - Commentateur: ?
21h00 - Liga - Osasuna - FC Barcelone (Eleven 2) - Commentateur: ?
DIMANCHE 7 MARS
16h15 - Liga - Atlético Madrid - Real Madrid (Eleven 1) - Commentateurs: ?
18h45 - Liga - Real Sociedad - Levante (Eleven 1) - Commentateurs: ?
SAMEDI 6 MARS
20h45 - Serie A - Juventus - Lazio Rome (Eleven 1) - Commentateur: ?
DIMANCHE 7 MARS
15h00 - Serie A - Hellas Verone - AC Milan (Eleven 3) - Commentateur: ?
20h45 - Serie A - Naples - Bologne (Eleven 1) - Commentateurs: ?
