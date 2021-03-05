Accueil Sports Football Football belge Division 1A

Mouscron - Standard, Manchester City - Manchester Utd,...: voici les commentateurs de votre week-end foot à la TV sur Eleven et VOO

Qui commentera les rencontres du Standard, d'Anderlecht, de Charleroi, ou de Mouscron ce week-end sur les trois chaînes Eleven Pro League? Ainsi qu’en Premier League et en Eredivisie ? Voici le dispositif complet prévu tout au long de ce week-end.

Christine Schreder va faire ses grands débuts, ce samedi, dans le «Box to box» d’Eleven.


VENDREDI 5 MARS

20h00 - D1B - Lierse - Union (EPL2) - Commentateur: Bernard Bolly

20h45 - D1A - Charleroi - Saint-Trond (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Philippe Albert. Interviews bord terrain : Mathieu Istace

SAMEDI 6 MARS

Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Christine Schreder et Thomas Chatelle

16h15 - D1A - Eupen - OHL (EPL1) - Commentateur: Benoit Goeders

18h30 - D1A - Waasland - Beerschot (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere

20h45 - D1A - Antwerp - Courtrai (EPL1) - Commentateur: Grégory Anciaux

20h45 - D1B - RWDM - Deinze (EPL2) - Commentateur: Pierre-Alexis Matton

DIMANCHE 7 MARS

13h30 - D1A - Mouscron - Standard (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Patrick Stein et Alex Teklak - Journaliste bord terrain: Mathieu Istace

16h00 - D1A - FC Bruges - Zulte (EPL1) - Commentateur: Marc Delire

16h00 - D1B - Seraing - Westerlo (EPL2) - Commentateur: Christophe Durant

18h15 - D1A - Anderlecht - Malines (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Benjamin Deceunick et Olivier Doll. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro

20h00 - D1B - Lommel - Club NXT (EPL2) - Commentateur: Maxime Dome

20h45 - D1A - Genk - Cercle (EPL1) - Commentateur: Philippe Hereng

LUNDI 8 MARS

20h45 - D1A - La Gantoise - Ostende (EPL1) - Commentateur: Grégory Anciaux

SAMEDI 6 MARS

13h25 - Premier League - Burnley - Arsenal (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Daman

15h55 - Premier League - Sheffield - Southampton (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois

18h25 - Premier League - Aston Villa - Wolverhampton (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Hereng

20h55 - Premier League - Brighton - Leicester (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Fred Waseige

DIMANCHE 7 MARS

12h55 - Premier League - West Brom - Newcastle (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Baptiste Reginster

14h55 - Premier League - Liverpool - Fulham (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois

17h15 - Premier League - Manchester City - Manchester United (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateurs : Bruno Taverne et Jean-François Rémy

20h10 - Premier League - Tottenham - Crystal Palace (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur: Serge Radermacher

LUNDI 8 MARS

18h55 - Premier League - Chelsea - Everton (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher

20h55 - Premier League - West Ham - Leeds (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur: Baptiste Reginster

MARDI 9 MARS

18h55 - Premier League - Manchester City - Southampton (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Bruno Taverne

VENDREDI 5 MARS

20h30 - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 - Mainz (Eleven 1) - Commentateur: ?

SAMEDI 6 MARS

15h30 - Bundesliga - Fribourg - Leipzig (Eleven 1) - Commentateur: ?

15h30 - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin - Augsbourg (Eleven 3) - Commentateur: ?

18h30 - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund (Eleven 1) - Commentateurs: ?

SAMEDI 6 MARS

16h15 - Liga - Elche - FC Séville (Eleven 3) - Commentateur: ?

21h00 - Liga - Osasuna - FC Barcelone (Eleven 2) - Commentateur: ?

DIMANCHE 7 MARS

16h15 - Liga - Atlético Madrid - Real Madrid (Eleven 1) - Commentateurs: ?

18h45 - Liga - Real Sociedad - Levante (Eleven 1) - Commentateurs: ?

SAMEDI 6 MARS

20h45 - Serie A - Juventus - Lazio Rome (Eleven 1) - Commentateur: ?

DIMANCHE 7 MARS

15h00 - Serie A - Hellas Verone - AC Milan (Eleven 3) - Commentateur: ?

20h45 - Serie A - Naples - Bologne (Eleven 1) - Commentateurs: ?

 
 
