Standard - Gand, Antwerp - Anderlecht, Arsenal - Liverpool...: voici les commentateurs de votre week-end foot sur Eleven et VOO

VENDREDI 2 AVRIL
20h00 - D1B - RWDM - Club NXT (EPL2) - Commentateur: Pierre-Alexis Matton
SAMEDI 3 AVRIL
Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Jérémie Baise et Thomas Chatelle
16h15 - D1A - Ostende - Waasland (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere
18h30 - D1A - Saint-Trond - Malines (EPL1) - Commentateur: Jonathan Anciaux
20h45 - D1A - Courtrai - FC Bruges (EPL1) - Commentateur: Marc Delire
20h45 - D1B - Union - Seraing (EPL2) - Commentateur: Gil Lejeune
DIMANCHE 4 AVRIL
13h30 - D1A - Cercle - Beerschot (EPL1) - Commentateur: Philippe Hereng
18h15 - D1A - Standard - La Gantoise (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Benjamin Deceuninck et Alex Teklak. Journaliste bord terrain : Christine Schreder
20h00 - D1B - Lierse - Westerlo (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benjamin Streber
20h45 - D1A - Charleroi - Mouscron (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Pat Stein et Nordin Jbari
LUNDI 5 AVRIL
13h30 - D1A - OHL - Genk (EPL1) - Commentateur: Quentin Volvert
16h00 - D1A - Zulte - AS Eupen (EPL1) - Commentateur: Benoît Goeders
18h15 - D1A - Antwerp - Anderlecht (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Alex Teklak. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro
20h00 - D1B - Deinze - Lommel (EPL2) - Commentateur: Maxime Dôme
SAMEDI 3 AVRIL
13h25 - Premier League - Chelsea - West Brom (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Hereng
15h55 - Premier League - Leeds - Sheffield (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois
18h20 - Premier League - Leicester - Manchester City (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateurs : Bruno Taverne et Jean-François Remy
20h45 - Premier League - Arsenal - Liverpool (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateurs : Serge Radermacher et Fred Waseige
DIMANCHE 4 AVRIL
12h55 - Premier League - Southampton - Burnley (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur: Baptiste Reginster
15h00 - Premier League - Newcastle - Tottenham (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur: Julien Courtois
17h25 - Premier League - Aston Villa - Fulham (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur: Fred Waseige
20h25 - Premier League - Manchester United - Brighton (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur: Philippe Daman
LUNDI 5 AVRIL
18h55 - Premier League - Everton - Crystal Palace (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Baptiste Reginster
20h55 - Premier League - Wolverhampton - West Ham (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur: Serge Radermacher
