Standard - Gand, Antwerp - Anderlecht, Arsenal - Liverpool...: voici les commentateurs de votre week-end foot sur Eleven et VOO

Adrien Trebel sera l’une des armes d’Anderlecht dans le sprint final pour décrocher une place en Playoffs 1. Sur la touche pendant quatre mois en raison d’une opération au genou, le Français a fait un retour progressif dans le noyau devant ronger son frein plus qu’à son tour. Et pourtant, quand il est sur le pré, Anderlecht n’est plus la même équipe. Capable de survolter ses coéquipiers en communiquant son énergie et sa grinta, Trebel est également décisif (2 buts et 4 assists et 632 minutes). Appréciable. D’autant qu’avec lui sur le terrain, Anderlecht ne perd pas en championnat.