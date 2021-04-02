Accueil Sports Football Football belge Division 1A

Standard - Gand, Antwerp - Anderlecht, Arsenal - Liverpool...: voici les commentateurs de votre week-end foot sur Eleven et VOO

Qui commentera les rencontres du Standard, d'Anderlecht, de Charleroi, ou de Mouscron ce week-end sur les trois chaînes Eleven Pro League? Ainsi qu’en Premier League et en Eredivisie ? Voici le dispositif complet prévu tout au long de ce week-end.

Vincenzo Ciuro et Alex Teklak seront à Antwerp-Anderlecht ce lundi.
VENDREDI 2 AVRIL

20h00 - D1B - RWDM - Club NXT (EPL2) - Commentateur: Pierre-Alexis Matton

SAMEDI 3 AVRIL

Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Jérémie Baise et Thomas Chatelle

16h15 - D1A - Ostende - Waasland (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere

18h30 - D1A - Saint-Trond - Malines (EPL1) - Commentateur: Jonathan Anciaux

20h45 - D1A - Courtrai - FC Bruges (EPL1) - Commentateur: Marc Delire

20h45 - D1B - Union - Seraing (EPL2) - Commentateur: Gil Lejeune

DIMANCHE 4 AVRIL

13h30 - D1A - Cercle - Beerschot (EPL1) - Commentateur: Philippe Hereng

18h15 - D1A - Standard - La Gantoise (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Benjamin Deceuninck et Alex Teklak. Journaliste bord terrain : Christine Schreder

20h00 - D1B - Lierse - Westerlo (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benjamin Streber

20h45 - D1A - Charleroi - Mouscron (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Pat Stein et Nordin Jbari

LUNDI 5 AVRIL

13h30 - D1A - OHL - Genk (EPL1) - Commentateur: Quentin Volvert

16h00 - D1A - Zulte - AS Eupen (EPL1) - Commentateur: Benoît Goeders

18h15 - D1A - Antwerp - Anderlecht (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Alex Teklak. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro

20h00 - D1B - Deinze - Lommel (EPL2) - Commentateur: Maxime Dôme

13h25 - Premier League - Chelsea - West Brom (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Philippe Hereng

15h55 - Premier League - Leeds - Sheffield (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois

18h20 - Premier League - Leicester - Manchester City (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateurs : Bruno Taverne et Jean-François Remy

20h45 - Premier League - Arsenal - Liverpool (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateurs : Serge Radermacher et Fred Waseige

DIMANCHE 4 AVRIL

12h55 - Premier League - Southampton - Burnley (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur: Baptiste Reginster

15h00 - Premier League - Newcastle - Tottenham (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur: Julien Courtois

17h25 - Premier League - Aston Villa - Fulham (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur: Fred Waseige

20h25 - Premier League - Manchester United - Brighton (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur: Philippe Daman

LUNDI 5 AVRIL

18h55 - Premier League - Everton - Crystal Palace (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Baptiste Reginster

20h55 - Premier League - Wolverhampton - West Ham (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur: Serge Radermacher

 
 
