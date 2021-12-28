Les meilleurs albums
Le top 10 de Thierry Coljon
1) Celeste : Not Your Muse
2) James Blake : Friends That Break Your Heart
3) Orelsan : Civilisation
4) Valerie June : The Moon & Stars : Prescriptions For Dreamers
5) Clara Luciani : Cœur
6) Nick Cave & Warren Ellis : Carnage
7) Damon Albarn : The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
8) Billie Eilish : Happier Than Ever
