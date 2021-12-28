Les meilleurs albums

Le top 10 de Thierry Coljon

1) Celeste : Not Your Muse

2) James Blake : Friends That Break Your Heart

3) Orelsan : Civilisation

4) Valerie June : The Moon & Stars : Prescriptions For Dreamers

5) Clara Luciani : Cœur

6) Nick Cave & Warren Ellis : Carnage

7) Damon Albarn : The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

8) Billie Eilish : Happier Than Ever