 Accueil Culture

Les meilleurs albums

Article réservé aux abonnés
Temps de lecture: 1 min

Le top 10 de Thierry Coljon

1) Celeste : Not Your Muse

2) James Blake : Friends That Break Your Heart

3) Orelsan : Civilisation

4) Valerie June : The Moon & Stars : Prescriptions For Dreamers

5) Clara Luciani : Cœur

6) Nick Cave & Warren Ellis : Carnage

7) Damon Albarn : The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

8) Billie Eilish : Happier Than Ever

Cet article est réservé aux abonnés

Découvrez la suite, 1€ pour 1 mois (sans engagement)

J'en profite
Déjà abonné ? Je me connecte

Le fil info

La Une Tous

Voir tout le Fil info

0 Commentaire

Aussi en Culture

 Voir plus d'articles

Allez au-delà de l'actualité

Découvrez tous les changements

Découvrir

À la Une

 références Voir les articles de références références Tous les jobs