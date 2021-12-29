Les gagnants de l’année 2021

Les gagnants : 1. Liloo [scald=28774243:sdl_editor_representation] 2. L\u2019Unon saint-gilloise [scald=28774106:sdl_editor_representation] 3. Christie Morreale [scald=28774415:sdl_editor_representation] 4. Les vaccins [scald=28774209:sdl_editor_representation] 5. Raoul Hedebouw [scald=28774125:sdl_editor_representation] 6. Ang\u00e8le [scald=28774235:sdl_editor_representation] 7. Les b\u00e9n\u00e9voles [scald=28774157:sdl_editor_representation] 8. Nafissatou Thiam [scald=28774204:sdl_editor_representation] 9. Val\u00e9rie Dejardin [scald=28774182:sdl_editor_representation] 10. Romelu Lukaku [scald=28774223:sdl_editor_representation]
